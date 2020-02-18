Bigg Boss 13 Fans Want Rashami Desai To Marry Asim's Brother Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 has ended but the fans of the show are still not over it. The fans have kept the show alive on social media in every possible way. Recently, a video featuring Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana has gone viral. In the video, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestants were having their gala time after the show ended. The fans of the show are enjoying and sharing this video everywhere.

The fans pointed out the way Rashami Desai was looking at Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz. Many fans took to their social media accounts to share the video. The fans also requested Umar's father to accept Rashami Desai as his daughter-in-law. Fans also reminded the viewers of the show of the 'Family Week' when Umar Riaz asked for Rashami's permission before he hugged her. Netizens found this gesture cute. The fans have created #UmRash which is currently trending.

Here is how many fans have reacted on Twitter

Asim is having the time of his life lmao he’s literally on the floor and then on the bed laughing at Umar 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xRIKLcCyEt — Eтнαη // Asim 🖤 (@Amonofhell) February 18, 2020

Gosh,Exactly I was thinking this same @TheRashamiDesai is so gorgeous & dignified woman with class @realumarriaz pls consider urself being on realationship as #Rash has gone through a lot in her life 💝##UmRash https://t.co/pAF9jQeoLj — shsuki🌙 (@shsuki1) February 18, 2020

Do I'm d only1 ? jiseee Umar n rasmi sath main achee lgte hen.. @TheRashamiDesai deserves someone like @realumarriaz jo ki usse hamesa khus rakhe..he is really a gentleman. N our queen deserves all d happiness 😘 @Rac57Riaz sir, what's your opinion??😁 #umrash #PublicWinnerAsim pic.twitter.com/jEimqf3Pz9 — Pooja Mohanty (@PoojaMo19798373) February 17, 2020

Umar Riaz is a surgeon by profession. Rashami shared a great bonding with Asim Riaz in the house. They even stood by each other's side during the tasks. The fans of the show are glad to see the same bonding between Asim and Rashami even outside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

