Ratna Pathak Shah As 'Maya Sarabhai': "I Wondered If We Were Harsh On Middle-class"

Starring Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah in the leading roles, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai revolves around the life of a quintessential upper-class family living in South Mumbai. Produced by Hats Off Productions, the much-loved comedy daily soap involves interactions among the city's elite routines and their perceived notions of the shortcomings of middle-class families. Ratna Pathak Shah's role as Maya Sarabhai has won a million hearts.

Interestingly, the makers of the most loved show have brought Sarabhai vs Sarabhai back on television amid Coronavirus lockdown. The show will start airing on April 6, 2020. Only recently, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast members and the makers interacted with an entertainment portal over a video call to talk about their ecstasy on the return of the show on television. Moreover, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly opened up about their roles in the show and also recalled a few fun anecdotes.

Ratna Pathak Shah opens up about her character

In a chat with an entertainment portal, Ratna Pathak Shah opened up about which character does she relate to more- Maya Sarabhai or Monisha. After which the actor said that she would always relate to Maya Sarabhai and not Monisha. Furthermore, Ratna also expressed that Monisha's character cannot be related to at all in real life as Maya is practically more of a today's time character.

Reminiscing her journey while shooting as Maya Sarabhai, Ratna expressed that she would always question her writer- Aatish Kapadia for being a little cruel towards the middle class in the show. Additionally, she would also ask Aatish if they were too harsh on them. Ratna Pathak Shah stated that she counts herself as a middle-class person and also that she plans all her chores like Monisha in real life, to vigilantly save on money.

