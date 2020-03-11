Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Seema Pahwa Are Bollywood's Cool, New-age Mothers

Gone are the days when the role of Bollywood's mothers were those belonging to character actors, with stereotypical dialogues and predictable parts to play in film after film. As times have changed, so has Indian cinema, and so have the roles of 'maa'. The mothers in today's films may be older but are smarter than this generation and they can surely pack a punch or two with their dialogues and sass. Here are some of the coolest mothers in Bollywood.

Ratna Pathak Shah in Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na

In Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na, Imran Khan plays a chocolate boy in his debut film. Ratna Pathak Shah played Savitri, wife of a late Royal of the kingdom of Ranjhore. Her role was anything but that of a sacrificing character of 'Savitri' from the history of India. Savitri was a single woman living with her college-going son. Their relationship in the film was more like friends. The mother and son duo took turns in cooking, and she even discussed girls with him, setting him straight whenever he was wrong.

Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho saw Neena Gupta playing the role of a middle-aged pregnant housewife. Her role was not that of a sassy mother, but surely was a courageous one who set example for everyone in the society. Neena Gupta will be seen further in Rohit Shetty film Sooryavanshi playing the role of Akshay’s mother.

Seema Pahwa in Bareilly Ki Barfi

Seema Pahwa was Kriti Sanon’s mother in Bareilly Ki Barfi, playing the part of a mom trying to get her married to any suitable bachelor around. Seema Pahwa was a really cool mother because despite living in Bareilly and being the mother of an only daughter, she shared everything with her daughter. She supports her daughter's choice no matter who the man she marries is, and wants her daughter to be happy even if she does not marry the man she chose for her.

