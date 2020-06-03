'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Actor Reem Shaikh Says 'glad To Shoot Again'

After shootings being stalled for almost two months, the entertainment industry is now prepping up to resume shooting and get back to action amid the ongoing pandemic. With proper guidelines issued by the government of Maharashtra to resume shooting, The Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem Shaikh recently opened up about what she feels about the resumption to a leading publication.

Reem Shaikh is happy to start shooting again

Though the resumption in shootings has brought a smile on Reem’s face, she still feels that things will not be the same as before and says that she will have to follow the rules diligently. Talking about the same, Reem reportedly said that as she went through the set of guidelines given by the officials, and felt sad and disappointed. She recalled her time on the sets and said that earlier the cast and crew members usually used to come around looking for her on the sets and in person, Reem said that she used constantly roam around the sets and chilling around with people.

Read: IFTDA Suggests Changes In Maha Govt's Guidelines For Resumption Of Film Production; Read

Read: Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao Allows Film Shootings, Post-production In Phased Manner

Moreover, she disclosed that she had some hidden and secretive corners on the set that nobody is aware of. However, this is going to be the new normal now and she abides to follow the rules strictly.Adding, further, the actress expressed her excitement and is glad that the shooting is resuming. She said that keeping everything aside, she is happy that shootings have resumed and they will get to shoot soon.

Recently, the Maharashtra government allowed shootings in non-containment zones with adequate precautionary measures. The decision has brought back a smile on many faces, and producers have expressed their gratitude for listening to their requests. However, the permissions are given with some restrictions and a proper set of strict rules that must be adhered to by everyone to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The regulations have to be thoroughly followed by everyone to help smooth functioning without causing a risk to anyone's lives.

Meanwhile, Reem Shaikh who recently featured in a song video titled Aaja Sohniye has already crossed the one million mark on YouTube which is a good viewership to attain. The lyrics of Aaja Sohniye have been written by Apoorv Trippy while the song has been composed by Vaibhav Saxena.

Read: Aadesh Bandekar's 'Home Minister' To Be Filmed From Home? Read Details

Read: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' To Be The First Film To Resume Shooting Post Lockdown?

(Image credit: Reem Shaikh/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.