SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' To Be The First Film To Resume Shooting Post Lockdown?

Owing to the coronavirus lockdown, shooting schedules of many films and shows have been put on hold. One such film to bear the brunt of the pandemic is Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The much-anticipated film stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan in lead roles. If recent reports are to be believed, then RRR will be the first film to go on floors as the government eases the lockdown.

RRR to resume shooting soon?

The government last weekend issued orders to lift the coronavirus induced lockdown in a phased manner. With this in place, directives have been given to film producers to resume shooting with safety measures in place. Several media reports have been suggesting that SS Rajamouli’s RRR will resume shooting soon and that it will also be one of the first films to do so.

As per reports, the ace director has given instructions to resume shooting with a limited crew in place. There are also reports that the team of RRR will also be making a special BTS video to show that they are indeed keeping up with social distancing guidelines.

However, no confirmation has been given on the same yet. The filmmakers have been given directives to resume shoots with just bare minimum people on the set. Fans of RRR cast have been waiting for the film for a long time and this news is sure to lift their spirits.

In addition to this, there are also reports that RRR might resume shooting as early as this week. The team has reportedly asked authorities for permission and will resume shooting as soon as they receive a go-ahead. The makers of RRR have been running behind schedule and since there is still a lot left to be shot, they want to resume shooting at the earliest possible date.

RRR is a period action drama that is both written and directed by Baahubali fame filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in supporting roles. The film is reportedly about two freedom fighters who battle against the British and the Nizam in Hyderabad. RRR is expected to release early next year. The film will release not just in Telugu but also Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

