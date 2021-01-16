Remember When Aamir Ali Was Scared About Marrying Sanjeeda Shaikh?

Indian television actor Aamir Ali took the social media by a storm when he recently posted a picture with a mysterious girl. Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were one of the most adorable couples the small screen industry has had. However, over the years, the two have had their ups and downs, but do you remember when Aamir Ali was scared about marriage to Sanjeeda Shaikh? Let us take a look at their relationship timeline.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's relationship timeline

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali came together for the first time on the small screen in the series Kya Dill Mein Hai. According to several interviews given by the actors, the two became friends after their debut series together. The two became each other’s best friend and eventually fell in love with each other. However, Aamir Ali has often admitted in several interviews that he was very scared of getting married.

Relationship and dating

The duo was very private about their relationship and went on to date for over 7 years before tying the knot. The couple went public about their relationship only when they appeared on a dance reality show, Nach Baliye.

Proposal

Aamir Ali has admitted several times that he had commitment issues and was slightly commitment-phobic. In one interview, he recalled how Sanjeeda always wanted to marry him, but he was scared about marriage. The actor however stated in an interview with a media portal, that after having stayed with Sanjeeda for so long, his fears about marriage faded away.

Aamir finally decided to pop the question to his girlfriend and made sure he asked romantically. Sanjeeda recalled the night he proposed and revealed that she was not expecting it at all. Moreover, the actor told a media portal that she had tears rolling down her eyes when Aamir proposed to her.

After proposal

The couple publically declared their love for each other when they appeared in Nach Baliye 3, in the year 2007. Their chemistry was well-liked by people and they emerged as the winners of the season as well.

Marriage

In March 2012, Aamir and Sanjeeda tied the knot. They had a lavish wedding reception which was graced by several Bollywood and TV stars.

Separation

Back in January 2020, it was reported by SpotboyE that Aamir and Sanjeeda are living separately.

Daughter

Later it was also reported that the couple has a daughter Ayra Ali, who was four months old back in January 2020. The couple had opted for surrogacy and posted several pictures with her.

Aamir Ali's mystery girl

Aamir Ali recently took to social media and posted a romantic picture with a mysterious woman. The actor made sure that in the pictures, the face of the woman is not revealed, which left numerous fans wondering if it is Aamir Ali's wife Sanjeeda or has Aamir moved on. Check out the post below.

Aamir Ali's Instagram

Image credits: Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali IG

