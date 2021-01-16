Remember When Aamir Ali Was Scared About Marrying Sanjeeda Shaikh?

Quick links:
Indian television actor Aamir Ali took the social media by a storm when he recently posted a picture with a mysterious girl. Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were one of the most adorable couples the small screen industry has had. However, over the years, the two have had their ups and downs, but do you remember when Aamir Ali was scared about marriage to Sanjeeda Shaikh? Let us take a look at their relationship timeline.
Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments
Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali came together for the first time on the small screen in the series Kya Dill Mein Hai. According to several interviews given by the actors, the two became friends after their debut series together. The two became each other’s best friend and eventually fell in love with each other. However, Aamir Ali has often admitted in several interviews that he was very scared of getting married.
Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe
Aamir Ali recently took to social media and posted a romantic picture with a mysterious woman. The actor made sure that in the pictures, the face of the woman is not revealed, which left numerous fans wondering if it is Aamir Ali's wife Sanjeeda or has Aamir moved on. Check out the post below.
Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather
Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.