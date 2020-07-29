Rashami Desai Says 'Bye Bye' To Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4'; Co-actors Bid Farewell

As the masses are eagerly waiting for the premiere of the fifth season of producer Ekta Kapoor's superhit television show Naagin, its fourth season has almost neared its end. Rashami Desai, who was roped in to play the role of Shalaka, recently bid adieu to the daily soap. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist took to her Instagram handle to share the news and along with giving fans an insight into her last day on the sets of Naagin 4.

Naagin 4 cast and crew bid farewell to Rashami Desai aka Shalaka

While fresh episodes of the supernatural thriller series, Naagin 4 have left the audience hooked to their television screens. Rashami Desai shot her last episode of the daily soap yesterday, on July 28. Rashami wrapped her portion of the shoot as Shalaka on Tuesday evening and shared a streak of Instagram stories from her last day on set. After Bigg Boss 13, the television actor featured in the fourth season of Naagin, but her journey was cut short when Ekta Kapoor announced a new season of the superhit show in May after the existing one couldn't impress the masses much.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old got emotional on the last day of her shoot and clicked several farewell pictures with co-actors Adaa Khan, Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti to cherish the memories for a lifetime. After giving her last shot, a grateful Rashami Desai also gave a speech on the sets and thanked the director for the experience. Later, she also shot some videos from inside of her vanity van before heading home from the shoot and wrote, "Bye Bye! Thank you for all the love and support. Keep supporting me and love me always...can't wait to achieve more beautiful things in life #Naagin4".

Her co-star Vijayendra Kumera also took to his Instagram stories to share a picture with Desai from her last day at the shoot. He wrote, "For whatever short time we worked together...It was a lovely experience...Lots of love and luck to you." Take a look at some of the last pictures of Rashami from the sets of Naagin 4:

(Image credit: Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma Instagram)

