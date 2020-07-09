Rashami Desai Opens Up About Discrimination; Reveals Designers Look Down Upon TV Stars

Television actor Rashami Desai mentioned the downfalls of being a TV actor in a recent interview with an entertainment portal. She recalled situations where several casting directors and designers would look down upon her as she is a TV star. Read on to know more about what she said:

Rashami Desai opens up about discrimination

Rashami Desai, in the interview, raised concerns over situations where casting directors would reject her because she was a TV star. She further elaborated on the discrimination faced by TV actors like her in the industry. She said that designers would not give her their clothes as she belongs to the TV industry.

The actor concluded by telling that there was a big struggle for television actors, who have become famous. She said they started from ''nowhere and became something while trying to achieve their dreams''. However, she said, their journey was full of challenges.

Actor Hina Khan also talked about the same thing a few months ago. In another interview, she revealed how Indian designers looked down upon television celebrities.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vs Anushka Sharma: Who Rocked The Classic Red Saree Better?

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Actor Rashami Desai has appeared in several popular TV shows including Uttaran, and Dil Se Dil Tak. She also garnered widespread popularity with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 where she was runner-up. She was last seen in the short film, Tamas, which was shot entirely on iPhone. It also stars popular actor Adhvik Mahajan in a major role. The film addresses the issue of Islamophobia. The movie has been garnering positive reviews from the viewers.

Also read: Did You Know Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, And Shweta Tiwari Are The Same Age?

Also read: Making Of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Multi-starrer Hit Film 'Ajnabee': WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.