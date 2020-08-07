'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Actor Rhea Sharma Mourns Co-star Samir Sharma’s Death

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Samir Sharma's tragic demise has taken the entire industry into a state of rude shock. Many members of the TV and film industry have been mourning for the actor's loss. Recently, Rhea Sharma who essays the role of Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke also took to her social media to give her condolences to her co-star.

Rhea Sharma shared a BTS picture with late Samir Sharma

Rhea took to her Instagram story to share a BTS picture with Samir from the show. The picture has Rhea applying colour on Samir's face. The picture seems to be a still from a Holi sequence on the show. The two can be seen sporting traditional attires.

While Rhea can be seen in a light orange kurta, Samir could be seen sporting a brown colored sherwani. The actor captioned the picture saying, '#RIP Sir' with a prayer and heartbroken emoji. Take a look at the BTS picture shared by the Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actor.

Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora on Samir Sharma's death

Meanwhile, other co-stars of the late actor from the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have also been mourning his tragic demise. In a recent interview with Zoom, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor, Kaveri Priyam also spoke about the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor. The actor said that Samir was a ‘wonderful human being’ and felt that he was ‘loving’ and ‘caring’ towards everyone. Talking about his performance on the show, Kaveri said that he was an ‘amazing actor’. Samir played the role of Kaveri’s father in the show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. His character was named Shaurya Maheshwari on the show.

In the same interview, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor, Ritvik Arora also spoke on the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki actor’s untimely demise. According to Zoom, Ritvik was ‘taken aback’ by the ‘appalling news’ of his co-actors' death. He said that it was extremely unfortunate to lose someone who was so close to them. He said that he had bonded with Samir over music and often shared the make-up room with him. Arora felt that it was difficult to accept the news of Samir’s demise.

