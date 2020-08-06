Actor Sameer Sharma Found Dead At Malad Home In An Apparent Suicide; No Note Found So Far

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday night. The 44-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide and was found hanging at his home located at Ahinsa Marg in Malad West. He was found hanging from the ceiling of his kitchen on August 5.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma found dead

According to Malad Police Department, Sameer Sharma rented the flat in February 2020, weeks before the Coronavirus lockdown. He was spotted by his society's watchman who saw the body during his night round and alerted the society members. Looking at the condition of the body, police believe that he has been dead for a few days. No suicide note from the apartment has been recovered as of yet.

Senior Inspector George Fernandez from Malad Police station said that a case of accidental death has been registered. He added the body has been sent for autopsy. The actor earlier suffered from a major health issue but recovered and resumed his acting post the recovery. More details regarding the actor's death are yet to be ascertained.

Sameer Sharma was currently a part of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He played the character of Kuhu's father on the show. He is also known for his other roles in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and more.

Sameer Sharma hails from Delhi and briefly worked for Radio City in Bangalore before he joined acting. He made his acting debut with Dil Kya Chahta Hai and essayed the character of Nitin on the show. It was after this show that he was reportedly offered a role in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.

He has starred in multiple other popular TV shows including Left Right Right, Four, Jyoti, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, and more. He essayed the character of ACP Adil Sheikh in a web series titled A.I.SHA My Virtual Girlfriend. He was also a part of Bollywood films like Hasee Toh Phasi and Ittefaq.

