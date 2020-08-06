Samir Sharma's Death: Co-star Avinash Sachdev Says 'Samir Was A Fighter'

Popular TV actor Samir Sharma reportedly died at his residence in Mumbai. He was 44 years old and was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling at his home in Malad. His co-star from the serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir shared his views on the actor’s demise and revealed a few things about him.

Avinash Sachdev on Samir Sharma's death

Actor Avinash Sachdev told Bombay Times that he was in touch with the actor throughout the lockdown, having recently shared voice notes with each other. The actor further told that how much Samir was happy after having dealt with a bad phase in his life. He also shared that Samir went through a difficult phase when he was ill and was hospitalised in Bengaluru. Post his recovery, Samir came back to Mumbai and rented a place near Avinash's residence.

In the interview, Avinash further revealed that he saw two fire brigades and a police van outside Samir's building when he passing through on Wednesday night. He added that he was unaware that it was his friend who had died and the news was difficult for him to accept. He said that Sam was a fighter and not someone who would give up on life easily.

Apart from Avinash Sachdev, actor Ashwin Mushran too reacted to the tragic news. The actor tweeted that the death of this actor probably won’t be talked about as much as Sushant's. He praised Samir in his tweet and revealed how everyone in the industry was going through a difficult time. Take a look at his tweet:

This probably won't be talked about as much as SSR but a TV actor is presumed to have killed himself. Samir Sharma - Talented guy with a lot of work to his name. It's harsh for people in this industry right now. Not everybody has the support or can maybe reach out for it — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) August 6, 2020

About Samir Sharma

Before becoming an actor, Samir Sharma worked for Radio City in Bangalore. He made his acting debut with Dil Kya Chahta Hai and essayed the role of Nitin in the show. It was after this show that the actor was reportedly offered a key role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.

Samir Sharma has starred in multiple other popular TV shows. He played the role of ACP Adil Sheikh in a web series named AI.SHA My Virtual Girlfriend. Apart from this, he was also a part of Bollywood films like Hasee Toh Phasi and Ittefaq.

