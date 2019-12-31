Rick And Morty: Similar Shows To Binge Watch On Netflix This Holiday Season

Rick and Morty is one of the most well-known sci-fi show on Netflix. The show is loved by many for its element of comedy mixed with sci-fi. The show is wildly appreciated for being witty as well as clever. The bright colours and the dialogues which act like a sharp but hilarious commentary on life make the show a hit amongst the audiences.

The show is filled with pop culture references and is often seen referring to movies of significance. There are many animated shows on Netflix which are not only quite similar to Rick and Morty. Check out some of the shows on Netflix which you might enjoy if you liked Rick and Morty.

ALSO READ: 'Rick And Morty' Season 4 To Hit Australian Netflix On December 22

Final Space

(Source: IMDb)

The series began is 2018 and is one of the most engaging series on Netflix with only two seasons. The show is created by David Sacks, Olan Rogers. Final Space revolves around an astronaut who embarks on a journey with his sidekick to find out where the universe ends and if it exists in the first place. The series has a rating of 8.4 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

ALSO READ: Rick And Morty: How Did He Transform Into The Mortiest Morty?

Adventure Time

(Source: IMDb)

The series commenced in 2010 and wrapped up in 2018 and has about 10 seasons on Netflix. The show was created by Pendleton Ward. The story of the show revolves around a 12-year-old boy who sets on an adventure with his best friend, who is a 28-year-old dog with superpowers. The series has a rating of 8.6 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

ALSO READ: 'Rick And Morty' Scribe Jessica Gao To Write Marvel's 'She-Hulk'

Voltron: Legendary Defender

(Source: IMDb)

The series commenced in 2016 and ended in 2018, and has about 8 seasons on Netflix. The show was directed by some of the most creative artists like Eugene Lee and Steve Ahn amongst others. The story of the show revolves around Five teenagers who have to defend the galaxy in an intergalactic battle against the evil alien force led by a King. The series has a rating of 8.2 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

ALSO READ: Rick And Morty: How The Adult TV Series Mocked The Marvel Universe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.