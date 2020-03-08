Riteish Deshmukh Recalls Amusing Anecdote Of His Kids And Tiger Shroff On 'Baaghi 3' Sets

Riteish Deshmukh played the role of Tiger Shroff's character's elder brother in the recently released mass-entertainer film Baaghi 3 which also featured actor Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The cast had filmed for the action drama in sub-zero temperatures in Serbia. Riteish Deshmukh, in conversation with a leading entertainment portal, spoke about the film and shared a hilarious anecdote from the sets of Baaghi 3.

The Dhamaal actor recalled the time when his kids had visited him at Serbia where the shoot of Baaghi 3 had been taking place. He said that his sons asked him questions about everything and everyone there. After introducing them to Shraddha Aunty and Tiger Uncle, Riteish had to explain to them the reason why the Heropanti actor was called Tiger. He quipped as he revealed that his explanation for Tiger's presence on the sets was that in India, people save the tiger but in Serbia, Tiger saves the people.

The third film in the superhit Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 3 finally hit the screens on Friday. The movie opened to mixed reviews from the audience despite being the biggest opener of the year. Baaghi 3 is expected to record good numbers in its opening weekend despite being affected by the news of coronavirus outbreak.

What's next for Riteish Deshmukh?

Riteish Deshmukh was seen onscreen in Ahmed Khan's action thriller film Baaghi 3 along with actors Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Vijay Varma. The Housefull star is all set to feature in a historical film trilogy based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. the movies will reportedly be directed by Jhund fame Nagraj Manjule and will also feature actor Sharad Kelkar who was last seen in the Om Raut directed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

