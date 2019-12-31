Stranger Things Fan? Here Are Some Other Similar Shows To Watch On Netflix

The show Stranger Things has won the hearts of a great number of audiences, owing to the actors as well as the amazing storyline it follows. The show is a part of the list of hit shows from the Netflix original series. If you have already finished watching the three seasons of Stranger Things and cannot wait for the next season, you can use that time to watch some other similar shows on Netflix.

Here is a list of Netflix shows to watch after Stranger Things

V Wars

The show V Wars belongs to the science fiction horror genre. The show is based on a graphic novel by Jonathan Maberry with the same name. It deals with the story of physician-scientist Dr Luther Swann and his best friend Michael Fayne who face problems as a war between the humans and the vampires is about to break out. The best part about this show is that it stars Ian Somerhalder. It also stars Adrian Holmes, Jacky Lai, Kyle Breitkopf, Peter Outerbridge, Kimberly-Sue Murray, and Sydney Meyer.

Black Mirror

The show Black Mirror has gained much fame and appreciation from the audience all across the world. Its amazing storyline has grabbed the attention of many. While the first two series of the show were released on Channel 4, Netflix purchased it in 2015. The series has a total of five seasons. Fans have claimed it to be binge-worthy. There are not more than six episodes in the seasons, hence it can be a nice weekend watch.

Lucifer

Lucifer is an American TV show starring Tom Ellis and Lauren German. The show traces the story of Lucifer, the Lord of Hell, who gets bored and unhappy with his life and starts a nightclub named Lux. He then gets involved in a murder case and becomes an LAPD consultant.

