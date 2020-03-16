'Roadies' Contestant Kashish Defends Neha Dhupia, Posts Exclusive Video From Show; Watch

Roadies Xtreme winner Kashish Thakur Pundir who was in Neha Dhupia's gang in the show has come out in support of her after she received flak for her recent comments. Pundir shared a video in which Neha is seen lashing out at a female contestant named Iram Khan for raising her hand on him. “You have no right, no matter what happens, to use your hand,” Neha shouts, refusing to hear any apologies from Iram. “Nobody, whether you are a man or woman, has a right to hit another person. No matter what happens,” she goes on to say.

Kashish defends Neha Dhupia

In the clip, Neha asserts that slapping a man is not what women’s empowerment is about. “This is not being empowered. Using your hand on a man just because you know that a man can’t slap you back is not empowerment,” she says

Neha Dhupia was subjected to heavy criticism on social media when a video of her from the show Roadies Revolution went viral. The video featured Neha Dhupia expressing controversial remarks along with the use of harsh abuses towards a contestant on her show. The clip made rounds on the internet and various meme pages across social media were seen trolling Neha Dhupia for her views.

Neha Dhupia also expressed her views about the situation through an open letter posted on Instagram. In the post, the actress asserted that she does not support any form of violence in any relationship. After Neha Dhupia's open letter, various people from the internet industry also stood in her support. Take a look below-

