Roadies Revolution's To Feature A Revamped Set For Its Latest Season; Watch Video

The longest-running reality TV show in India Roadies is about to debut its 17th season on February 15th, 2020. The show will this time around aim towards making a social impact and even the title Roadies Revolution evidently suggests. The makers of the show reportedly have based this theme to celebrate the enthusiasm of a Roadie to trigger a substantial change in the society. A video of Roadies Revolution's sets was recently unveiled on social media.

Roadies Revolution set video

Lights, camera, REVOLUTION! 💪🏻😎

This season is all about driving a change. Stay tuned for OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution, starting 15th Feb at 7 PM on MTV and anytime on @justvoot.@oppomobileindia @castrolbiking @axiom_ayurveda @manforceindia#RoadiesRevolution #MTVRoadies pic.twitter.com/dH132YZU4v — MTV India (@MTVIndia) February 13, 2020

This year around, all the judges of the show will be tackling one social cause as their agenda for the season. Neha Dhupia will be headlining women's safety issues whereas rapper Raftaar will take on the issue of discrimination based on the caste, creed, religion, genders, etc. Prince Narula will be taking a stand against the issue of drug abuse and judge Nikhil Chinapa will be taking climate change issues.

Iss baar khelenge, par society ke evils ko tabah karne ke liye.💪🏻

Agar revolution ke liye ho ready then stay tuned for OPPO MTV #RoadiesRevolution, starting 15th Feb, 7 PM on MTV and anytime on @justvoot.@oppomobileindia @axiom_ayurveda @ManforceIndia #OPPOF15flauntityourway pic.twitter.com/uStmiP19sV — MTV India (@MTVIndia) February 6, 2020

Here's how one of our audition moments with ex-Roadie Aarushi turned into an epic face-off! Witness all the action on OPPO MTV #RoadiesRevolution, starting 15th Feb at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot.@oppomobileindia @castrolbiking @axiom_ayurveda @manforceindia pic.twitter.com/34qwtpkuuY — MTV India (@MTVIndia) February 12, 2020

New year, old reasons to start an uprising.

Ek revolution ki leher leke aa raha hai OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution, starting 15th Feb, 7 PM on MTV and anytime on @justvoot. Stay tuned.@oppomobileindia @castrolbiking @axiom_ayurveda @manforceindia#RoadiesRevolution #MTVRoadies pic.twitter.com/ZnPrjyWQRF — MTV India (@MTVIndia) February 12, 2020

