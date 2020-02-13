The Debate
Roadies Revolution's To Feature A Revamped Set For Its Latest Season; Watch Video

Bollywood News

Roadies Revolution will start from February 15th, 2020 at 7 pm IST. Now, the makers of the show have revealed the revamped set for the new season. Read more.

Roadies revolution

The longest-running reality TV show in India Roadies is about to debut its 17th season on February 15th, 2020. The show will this time around aim towards making a social impact and even the title Roadies Revolution evidently suggests. The makers of the show reportedly have based this theme to celebrate the enthusiasm of a Roadie to trigger a substantial change in the society. A video of Roadies Revolution's sets was recently unveiled on social media.

Roadies Revolution set video

This year around, all the judges of the show will be tackling one social cause as their agenda for the season. Neha Dhupia will be headlining women's safety issues whereas rapper Raftaar will take on the issue of discrimination based on the caste, creed, religion, genders, etc. Prince Narula will be taking a stand against the issue of drug abuse and judge Nikhil Chinapa will be taking climate change issues. 

Image courtesy - MTV India Instagram

 

 

