Roadies Revolution: Raftaar Loses Cool On A Contestant Who Confessed To Shooting A Dog

The 17th season of Roadies, titled ‘Roadies Revolution’ began with a round of auditions in the capital city, Delhi. The hosts of the show, Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Raftaar made a grand entry reciting a poem on the problems of society. The five of them talk about the changes they intended to bring this season. During the auditions, Raftaar lost his cool at one of the contestants. Read ahead to know what happened-

Raftaar loses his cool on a contestant who confessed to having shot a dog on the forehead

The first contestant to be called was Zabi from Hyderabad, who was a young animal rights activist. At the age of 20, Zabi was nominated for the Padma Shri awards in 2018. He was selected as the best volunteer at the UN and won the Pride of Telangana Award as well. He was declared as Indian’s inspiring eco-sapiens by a leading media house. All the leaders seemed to be really impressed with Zabi.

Later, Rannvijay decided to call the next contestant and check with Zabi if he fits the bill. Turns out, the next contestant, Aakash Rana from Chandigarh, wrote down an incident in his form about shooting a dog on the forehead in self-defence. On being asked about it, Aakash said that he had a gun and was scared that the dog had rabies, as it had attacked his nephew. He shot the dog as he was scared of them, he added. This started a huge argument between Zabi and Aakash, and even the leaders got angry looking at Aakash’s attitude. Leader Raftaar completely lost his cool and Rannvijay even threatened to send him to jail as he had used a gun without a license.

Not just this, during the interaction, Aakash also talked about hitting a girl during a New Year party. This time, Aakash ended up arguing with Neha. Furiously, Prince went to him and asked him to rectify his mistakes and apologize. Raftaar schooled the contestant for misusing and disrespecting his family’s name. As Rannvijay asked him to leave, Aakash stormed towards Raftaar. All the leaders went to stop the contestant, and with physical help from many, Aakash Rana was thrown out of the room.

