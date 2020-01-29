The Debate
MTV Roadies' Season 18 To Start From THIS Date: Read Details

Television News

MTV Roadies' new season titled, 'Roadies Revolution' is all set to start soon this year. Here is all you need to know about the 18th season of Roadies.

roadies

MTV's most popular show Roadies is all set to return to television screens with its 18th season. The latest season, titled, Roadies Revolution, will air on MTV from February 15, 2020, every Saturday at 19:00 hrs. The news of the same was announced by the makers on their official Twitter handle. 

Check out the social media post: 

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Major Throwback To His Roadies Audition

The latest season of Roadies will reportedly narrate tales of brave hearts, who have brought a revolution with their strong perspectives. Elaborating the theme of the latest season of Roadies, Gang leader Neha Dhupia said in an old interview that the new season will propel change. According to Neha, the latest season of Roadies will encourage youngsters to be fearless. She further added that the Roadies new season will introduce audiences to some fearless youngsters with distinct views. 

 

Also Read | Roadies Audition For 2020 Where And When Are They Happening Around You

Also Read | MTV Roadies Audition 2020: How To Apply, Audition Dates And Venues

The show that will hit the screens on February 15, reportedly had a month-long audition process that was conducted in many cities across the country. The latest season hosted by Rannvijay Singh will reportedly have Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Raaftar, Nikhil Chinappa, and Sandeep Singh as gang leaders. If the reports are to go by, the latest season of Roadies will be an enthralling watch for all. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

Also Read | Roadies 2020 Auditions Kolkata, Here Is All You Need To Know

(Promo Image Courtesy: MTV India Instagram)

 

 

