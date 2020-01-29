MTV Roadies' Season 18 To Start From THIS Date: Read Details

MTV's most popular show Roadies is all set to return to television screens with its 18th season. The latest season, titled, Roadies Revolution, will air on MTV from February 15, 2020, every Saturday at 19:00 hrs. The news of the same was announced by the makers on their official Twitter handle.

Check out the social media post:

When the fire within you is unstoppable, this world will get uncomfortable.😍

Ek revolution ki shuruwaat ko nahi karna miss?

Tune into OPPO @MTVRoadies Revolution starting 15th Feb at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on Voot!@oppomobileindia @axiom_ayurveda#RoadiesRevolution #MTVRoadies pic.twitter.com/TFDkc1NzMC — MTV India (@MTVIndia) January 29, 2020

The latest season of Roadies will reportedly narrate tales of brave hearts, who have brought a revolution with their strong perspectives. Elaborating the theme of the latest season of Roadies, Gang leader Neha Dhupia said in an old interview that the new season will propel change. According to Neha, the latest season of Roadies will encourage youngsters to be fearless. She further added that the Roadies new season will introduce audiences to some fearless youngsters with distinct views.

Aa raha hai MTV Roadies ka sabse revolutionary season.

If you want to inspire real change, click on the link below and register for @oppo MTV Roadies Revolution on @justvoot.

Register Now: https://t.co/ZwyMZ245lL@axiom_ayurveda#RoadiesRevolution #RoadiesAuditions #MTVRoadies pic.twitter.com/RnmbfUPCMm — MTV Roadies (@MTVRoadies) December 23, 2019

The show that will hit the screens on February 15, reportedly had a month-long audition process that was conducted in many cities across the country. The latest season hosted by Rannvijay Singh will reportedly have Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Raaftar, Nikhil Chinappa, and Sandeep Singh as gang leaders. If the reports are to go by, the latest season of Roadies will be an enthralling watch for all.

(Promo Image Courtesy: MTV India Instagram)

