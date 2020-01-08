Roadies 2020 Auditions Kolkata, Here Is All You Need To Know

MTV India is all set to launch the new season of the MTVRoadies. The registrations and the auditions of the Roadies Revolution have started for the year 2020. The 17th edition of the Roadies Real Heroes was entertaining and was also loved by the viewers. And so, the audience has even higher expectations from Roadies Revolution. The makers of the show have made sure that the upcoming season is even bigger and better than the previous one.

Also Read: Henry Cavill Was So Obsessed With Geralt Of Rivia That He Did Something Unbelievable

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Is All Smiles In The New Poster Of Her Upcoming Film Chhapaak

Watch the promo of the show

Aa raha hai MTV Roadies ka sabse revolutionary season.

If you want to inspire real change, click on the link below and register for @oppo MTV Roadies Revolution on @justvoot.

Register Now: https://t.co/ZwyMZ245lL@axiom_ayurveda#RoadiesRevolution #RoadiesAuditions #MTVRoadies pic.twitter.com/RnmbfUPCMm — MTV Roadies (@MTVRoadies) December 23, 2019

After wrapping up the auditions in Chandigarh on January 7, the next Roadies auditions will be held in Kolkata. Auditions in Kolkata will take place at Aquatica Water Park in Kouchpukar. Also Read: Chris Evans Shares An Adorable Picture Of His Dog Wearing The 'Knives Out' Sweater

Are you ready Kolkata?

OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution ki gaadi aa rahi hai aap tak! See you in Kolkata at Aquatica Water Park, Kouchpukur on 11th Jan.@oppomobileindia @axiom_ayurveda#RoadiesRevolution #RoadiesAuditions #MTVRoadies pic.twitter.com/1wV39NOq9D — MTV Roadies (@MTVRoadies) January 8, 2020

Kolkata audition venue:

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Totally Pulled Off THIS Gorgeous Ivory Bodycon Dress; Yay Or Nay?

Date: 11th January 2020

Venue: Aquatica, Kouchpukur, P.O Hathgachia, P.S.: K.L.C, Near Rajarhat Township, Kolkata, West Bengal 700156.

What is the eligibility criteria of Roadies Revolution

You must have valid Indian citizenship proof.

Age criteria are required above 18 years old.

Are you viewers of the program.

You are able to provide an email id.

Your mobile number registered with the Voot App.

Check more Terms and Conditions of the Roadies Revolution 2020.

Also Read: Selena Gomez's Look Back At 2019 Includes Some Truly Amazing Moments

Also Read: Varun Dhawan: India Will Take Over Global Dance Scene In Next 10 Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.