Roadies Revolution Audition Has 'Paragliding Man' Entertaining Judges

As the all-new season of Roadies Revolution went on air from February 15, 2020, fans are very excited to watch who enters the show. And with the recent promo that was shared by the makers of the show, fans are left shell-shocked. Remember the famous meme by Vipin Shah aka ‘paragliding man’? Well, Vipin Shah happened to get into Roadies Revolution as he gave an audition for the show.

The latest promo of Roadies Revolution features Vipin Shah who is all set for his audition on the show. Ranvijay had insisted him to recreate his famous meme video. And while he recreates it, he asks him to say the exact same lines he used in the original video which made him so famous. All the judges burst into laughter as Vipin Shah recreates the scene with the original dialogues. Watch the video here.

In the previous promo, the makers of Roadies Revolution had featured Vipin Sahu taking part in the audition round. The gang leaders were shocked to see Vipin on the show and ran towards him to greet him as soon as they recognised him. In the promo, Vipin introduces himself as the ‘Land kara de Bhai’ or the ‘paragliding guy’.

The gang leaders Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula, and Raftaar were shocked to see him in the audition round. Raftaar also pointed out that the previous year, 2019 worked out well for him. Watch the previous promo of Roadies Revolution here.

Roadies ki janta, pair upar kar ke ho jao ready to witness something special!😜

Kya 🪂 lover Vipin land kar payenge Roadies pe? Tune in to OPPO MTV #RoadiesRevolution, on 15th Feb, 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot.@oppomobileindia @castrolbiking @axiom_ayurveda @manforceindia pic.twitter.com/PeKygQIHyt — MTV Roadies (@MTVRoadies) February 14, 2020

Naainsaafiyon ke khilaaf apni aawaaz uthana agar hai aapke liye sabse important, tell us which evils you want to defeat.

OPPO MTV #RoadiesRevolution, starts 15th Feb at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot. Stay tuned.@oppomobileindia @castrolbiking @axiom_ayurveda @manforceindia pic.twitter.com/TfF9IDeRu9 — MTV Roadies (@MTVRoadies) February 14, 2020

