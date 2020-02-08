'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' To 'Roadies Season 17'; List Of TV Shows To Look Forward

Indian television is not only popular for its daily soaps, but also is equally known for its reality shows. The small screen industry ranges from singing and dancing reality shows to stunt-based survival shows. Check out the upcoming reality shows in 2020.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10

Khaltron Ke Khiladi season 10 is all set to kickstart in February. This season once again will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be shot in Bulgaria this time. Recently, a promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 was dropped and it showcased TV actors Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, choreographer Dharmesh, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterji and comedian Balraj Sayal as the 10 contestants.

MTV Roadies Season 17 - Revolution

MTV India will soon launch the upcoming season of Roadies. The 17th edition of Roadies is titled Revolution. The registration and the auditions of the MTV Roadies Revolution have started for 2020. MTV Roadies 2020 auditions and Roadies Revolution Registration form is available on Voot. Roadies 17 will be premiered on February 15.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champ

After successfully completing seven seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champ, ZEE TV is back with another season of the show in 2020. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champ 2020 auditions and registration start soon for Season 8. According to reports, the upcoming season of the Sa Re Ga Ma Li’l Champ will be on screen on February 9.

India’s Best Dancer

Sony TV is all geared up to launch a brand new dance reality show, India's Best Dancer. The reality show is said to be the biggest dance show after Dance India Dance and Dance Plus. India’s Best Dancer auditions date and online registration form will be made available on SonyLiv by the makers.

MTV Beats Ke Desi Kalakaar

Auditions and registrations for MTV Beats Ke Desi Kalakaar have already started. The reality show is all about launching fresh talent and giving them an opportunity to show their art to the world. The show is also MTV India's first singing reality show after the rapping show Hustle.

