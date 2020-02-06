Roadies Revolution: Contestants To Fight Against The Evils Of Society, Watch Promo

MTV Roadies is one of the most popular shows of MTV India. The channel is set to release the eighteenth season of Roadies titled MTV Roadies Revolution. The show would premiere on from February 15 and would entertain the audience every Saturday at 7 pm. Recently, MTV India shared a glimpse of what the new season of Roadies is all about through a promo video.

MTV Roadies Revolution promo video out

The promo video starts with the background voice of the host Rannvijay Singha who speaks about social issues and says that there are a lot of issues that are prevailing in society but more importantly, there are people in this society who are doing nothing about it. He further adds that if we want to change society, we need to start the revolution by coming together and doing something about it. He ends it with the words, ‘Let’s begin the revolution’.

In the promo video, Ranvijay’s voice is accompanied by the shots of all the five mentors that is Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Sandeep and Nikhil Chinappa walking through the crowd and reaching the stage to accompany Ranvijay Singha. Later, in the video, they are seen addressing the crowd.

There is a shot in the video where Prince Narula is seen saying that up till now, they have played for winning the game but this time they will play to avail a change in the society. The promo video also gives a glimpse of the auditions where lots of people are seen standing in lines waiting for their turn.

The contestants in the video are seen talking about their lives and these include people who have made a contribution to eradicate evils from society or change the mindset of society on an individual level. The video ends with all the mentors giving a roadie salute to one of the contestants in the audition round. Watch the video here:

