Roadies Revolution Latest Episode Features Vipin Shah Aka 'paragliding Man'

The current generation has had a number of people getting worldwide recognition through the internet. Social media sites have been one of the most influential factors in making an internet sensation out of several people. Vipin Sahu who was an ordinary man got nationwide popularity on social media and is popularly known as the 'paragliding man'. He was recently seen on the sets of the famous reality television show, Roadies Revolution. Read more about Vipin Shah aka paragliding man being spotted at the Roadies Revolution auditions.

Vipin Shah aka Paragliding man reaches Roadies Revolution

The makers of Roadies Revolution released a promo of the upcoming adventure reality show, Roadies Revolution that featured Vipin Sahu taking part in the audition round. The gang leaders were also shocked to see Vipin on the show and ran towards him to greet him as soon as they recognised him. In the promo, Vipin introduces himself as the ‘land kara de bhai’ or the ‘paragliding guy’. The gang leaders Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula and Raftaar were shocked to see him the audition round and hug him. Raftaar also points out that the previous year,2019 is popular for him.

