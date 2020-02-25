Neha Dhupia Recalls Pregnancy, Calls It 'best Phase In Life' As She Ate Her 'heart Out'

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia revealed that her pregnancy had been one of the best phases of her life as she had dropped all her dietary inhibitions and ate to her heart's content. The actor addressed the media at the special event organized by her and actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor for pregnant women and said that during her pregnancy, she listened to every food craving that she had curbed in the last 15 years as an actor.

Read | Neha Dhupia on completing 2 decades in front of camera: 'Never thought I'd last this long'

Neha also opened up about the importance of exercising during pregnancy in order to stay fit. She recalled that she had been working throughout her pregnancy and took great pleasure in satisfying her food cravings. The actor married Soorma star Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018, and gave birth to their daughter Mehr in November 2018.

Read | What was the first word Neha Dhupia taught her daughter? Actress reveals

The one-kilometre walk was launched with the objective of inspiring moms-to-be for making ' #BigLittleSteps ' into the world after welcoming this new phase in their lives. The initiative also focused on motivating pregnant women to embrace self-love and take care of their health during pregnancy.

Read | Neha Dhupia and Mira Rajput's special initiative for pregnant women is worthy of applause

Neha had revealed in a previous interview that during her pregnancy she would often think about the effects of her actions on her unborn child. She realised that a mother should be in good health, both physically and mentally, to be able to take care of her child. Neha added that this initiative is for making expecting mothers realise that it is very important for them to eat right, exercise regularly and get adequate rest during the time of their pregnancy.

Read | Neha Dhupia funnily embraces hubby Angad's Bedi's wrong knee before surgery; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.