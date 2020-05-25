Mohit Baghel’s Death: Actor Rohan Mehra Pens A Heartfelt Note, Says 'life Is Uncertain'

Television actor Rohan Mehra took to his social media to share an emotional tribute and offer his condolences to the passing away of his close friend and Ready actor, Mohit Baghel. Rohan Mehra stated that he still cannot believe that his good friend, Mohit Baghel is no more. Sharing some lovely pictures with Mohit Baghel, Rohan Mehra penned down a heartfelt message for him.

Also Read: Ali Fazal Mourns Mohit Baghel's Demise, Shares Throwback Pictures From 'Milan Talkies' Set

Rohan Mehra shared an emotional message on Mohit Baghel's death

Rohan Mehra shared some of his fond memories with Mohit Baghel wherein in one of the pictures they can be seen all smiles for the camera while in the other picture, they can be seen having fun in a bike. However, it was Rohan Mehra's message for Mohit Baghel which may make anyone teary-eyed.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor stated that life is truly uncertain. He further wrote that Mohit Baghel was his one and only friend on whom he could rely every time.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Heartbroken Over Cyclone Amphan, Mohit Baghel's Death & More

Rohan called Mohit Baghel's demise to be unbelievable and heartbreaking. The TV actor stated how he had instantly bonded with Mohit Baghel when he met him for the first time, seven years ago while shooting for their movie, Uvaa. The Bigg Boss 10 contestant revealed that he could always share his secrets with Mohit Baghel who always supported him.

Rohan Mehra wrote on a concluding note that Mohit Baghel should 'return if possible'. Take a look at Rohan's heartfelt tribute on Mohit Baghel's death.

Also Read: Mohit Baghel's Demise: Raaj Shaandilyaa, Parineeti Chopra Pay Their Condolences

Mohit Baghel had been undergoing treatment with cancer for the last six months

Mohit passed away at the age of just 26 on Saturday morning due to his ailment from cancer. The actor had made his television debut with the show, Chote Miyan. According to media reports, the news of Mohit Baghel's death was first revealed by Raaj Shaandiliya who is the writer and director of shows like Comedy Circus as well as Comedy Nights with Kapil. Raaj had reportedly also worked closely with Mohit Baghel.

Raaj also spoke to a publication on Mohit Baghel's death. The director revealed that the actor has gone too soon. The director also revealed that the late actor had been undergoing treatment for cancer in AIIMS hospital in Delhi for the last six months. Raaj also said that he had last spoken to Mohit on May 15, 2020, but that time he was doing much better and was on his path of recovering, The filmmaker said that Mohit had been staying with his parents and elder brother in Mathura.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.