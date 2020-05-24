Ali Fazal Mourns Mohit Baghel's Demise, Shares Throwback Pictures From 'Milan Talkies' Set

Actor Mohit Baghel, who marked his debut in the Bollywood industry with the film Ready opposite ace actor Salman Khan, passed away due to cancer at the age of 27 on May 23. Director and writer Raaj Shaandilyaa took to his Twitter handle and broke the tragic news. Since then several Bollywood stars who have shared screen space with actors have been paying their tribute while recalling some old memories with him. Recently, Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal who shared screen space with the actor in his last venture, Milan Talkies shared a collage on social media while reviving some faded memories with Mohit.

Ali Fazal mourns the demise of Mohit Baghel

Ali took to his Twitter handle and shared an adorable picture collage where he can be seen chilling and hanging out with Mohit along with a few other friends. Ali also dedicated this Eid to the actor and also expressed his sadness about not being able to reply to his last message. The pictures seem to be from the shooting days of the actor for Milan Talkies. In one of the pictures, Mohit can be seen posing with Ali and filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia. In another a silhouette of Mohit can be seen while showing off a move. In the third snap, Mohit can be seen taking a selfie with Ali. Ali Fazal while paying his condolence to the actor wrote how he used to be like a bright shining star on the sets of the film. He also wrote how Mohit used to keep everyone laughing on the sets with jokes and one-liners. At last, Ali concluded the caption by writing that this year, he is dedicating the Eid to the beloved actor.

Mere dost, mere saathi.. #MohitBaghel @baghelmohit . Set pe chamakte chaand thhey tum, yeh duniya na sahi, agli teri hai dost.. aaj khudki naakaami pe rona aaya, i hadn’t replied to your last text..Sending you a Joke. Youve sunaod too many.Yeh eid tumhaare liye. #MilanTalkies 🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/J7Q5ABXuzw — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) May 23, 2020

Apart from Ali, Mohit's Jabariya Jodi co-actors, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra also expressed their sadness of losing a good friend and a brilliant co-actor. Baghel's next project was Rani Mukerjee starrer Bunty aur Babli 2. Raaj who was like a mentor to Mohit, took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of the actor who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi and penned a note. Raaj who was devastated after hearing the news paid his tribute by recalling a conversation that he had with Mohit.

In the conversation, Raaj remembers asking Mohit to get recover as the entire industry has been stopped now and is waiting for the actor to resume acting. He also praised Mohit's acting skills in the caption and wrote that he will still wait for the actor on the sets of his next film.

