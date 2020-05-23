Mohit Baghel's Demise: Raaj Shaandilyaa, Parineeti Chopra Pay Their Condolences

Amid such panic-stricken moment, the world woke up to another bad news. Actor Mohit Baghel who made his acting debut opposite Salman Khan in Ready passed away on May 23. The actor was suffering from Cancer and his chemotherapy sessions were undergoing during the coronavirus outbreak. The Dream Girl director, Raaj Shaandilyaa who got emotional after hearing the news of his demise, penned his condolence on social media.

Celebs offer condolences

Raaj took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of the actor who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi and penned a note. Raaj who was devastated after hearing the news paid his tribute by recalling a conversation that he had with Mohit.

In the conversation, Raaj remembers asking Mohit to get recover as the entire industry has been stopped now and is waiting for the actor to resume acting. He also praised Mohit's acting skills in the caption and wrote that he will still wait for the actor on the sets of his next film.

Read: Parineeti Chopra & Sidharth Malhotra Starrer 'Jabariya Jodi's' Jukebox Is A Must-listen

Read: Parineeti Chopra's Pictures That Show The 'Jabariya Jodi' Star's Love For Fitness

One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIP🤎 #JabariyaJodi https://t.co/b0Gr6GpCxg — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 23, 2020

Apart from Raaj, Mohit’s Jabariya Jodi co-actor Parineeti Chopra also paid tribute to the late actor. Parineeti shared her feelings of working with the actor in the film. While offering her condolence, Parineeti wrote that Mohit was one of the nicest people she has worked with so far. She mentioned that he was happy, positive, and motivated always to work.

Sidharth Malhotra, after hearing the news of the demise, also paid tribute to the actor. He recalled the time when the two stars shot together for the film Jabariya Jodi and how jovial was Mohit on the sets of the film.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Mishra, and Mohit Baghel, Jabariya Jodi promises captivating performances by the entire cast. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh’s Karma Media Net, the film is directed by Prashant Singh. Mohit played Sidharth Malhotra’s friend Halla in the film who often gets slapped by the actor for his doings in the flick.

As per reports, the Mathura lad passed away at the age of 27 after a long battle with cancer in the city. Apart from Ready, the actor was also seen in films like Uma alongside Jimmy Shergill, Sanjay Mishra, Om Puri. He has also created a mark with hit films like Jai Ho.

Read: From 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' To 'Jabariya Jodi'; Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Career Graph

Read: Parineeti Chopra's Transformation From 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' To 'Jabariya Jodi'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.