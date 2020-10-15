Rohit Reddy Sums Up Wife Anita's Pregnancy Revelation To Him, Shares Hilarious Video

TV actor Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shared a hilarious video on Instagram on Thursday which showed how he was "not ready" when Anita broke the news of the pregnancy to him. In the amusing video, Reddy is shocked and in denial that he's going to be a "Dad". He captioned the video, "Throwback to When I was Rohit ‘NOT Ready’..." and added, "Disclaimer: Just a funny, stupid video... not intended to hurt any sentiment 😀"

Have a look:

Actor Anita Hassanandani on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to announce pregnancy with husband Rohit Reddy through an adorable video. Using the hashtag 'Getting ready for Reddy', Anita wrote, 'Love you' and tagged her husband. The short video shows couple's journey from dating, getting married to being pregnant. Within minutes of announcing, the couple's comments sections were flooded with congratulatory messages. This will be couple's first child. They tied the knot in October 2013.

Anita Hassanandani was recently spotted enjoying a vacation in the hills with many of her industry friends. The actor also took to her Instagram to post pictures from the same. This news, however, comes amid pregnancy rumours of Hassanandani.

Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram to post a series of pictures from her vacation. Accompanying her on the trip are Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'sSouza, Sobha De, Ridhi Dogra, husband Rohit Reddy and Mushtaq Sheikh. Anita has shared a beautiful picture from the lush green locale and also made sure to keep her fashion game on point. A few pictures also had Rohit Reddy in them.

Anita Hassanandani is popular for her role in Naagin 4. However, she has worked in many movies like Kuch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, Sukran, Yeh Dil, Samurai, Ragini MMS 2, Hero and many more. She has also worked in a number of telly serials like MTV Fannah, Teri Meri Love Stories, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

