Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy Celebrate 7th Anniversary; Latter Shares Romantic Pic

Popular television actor Anita Hassanandani has an established career in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films and serials. She tied the knot with a corporate professional Rohit Reddy in Goa in the year 2013. The couple is very popular among their fans as one of the most loved power couples in the Indian television industry. On the occasion of their seventh wedding anniversary, Rohit Reddy shared a monochrome picture from the past where the two can be seen together. He shared the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it saying that she is a soulmate.

Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy's 7th wedding anniversary

It was just a few days ago that the cute couple surprised fans by announcing their pregnancy. Today, Anita and Rohit are beaming in happiness again as they have completed 7 years of togetherness. On this occasion, Rohit Reddy took to his social media handle to share a romantic picture with his ladylove. He shared a loved-up monochrome picture with Anita from their past days. In the adorable image, Rohit and Anita are all smiles as they are lost in each other. With this beautiful picture, Rohit captioned, 'Happy Anniversary Soulmate!' (sic). Take a look at the post below:

Fans reacting to Rohit Reddy's post

Within a few moments, their fans started showering comments with love and blessings. One of the fans wrote, "Happy Anniversary Ronita. Love and affection have created a strong bond between you two. May you continue to live a full and joyous life together for many more years yet to come. Luv u loads". The other user wrote, "Happy Anniversary both of u Nd congratulations". Take a look at the comments on his Instagram post:

Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy Announce Pregnancy

Anita Hassanandani on Saturday (October 10, 2020) took to her Instagram handle to announce pregnancy with husband Rohit Reddy with an adorable video. Using the hashtag 'Getting ready for Reddy', the actor wrote, 'Love you' and tagged her hubby. The short video shows the couple's journey from dating, getting married to being pregnant. Take a look at the post below:

On the work front

Anita Hassanandani was applauded for her performance in the TV show titled Naagin. The show is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. First aired in the year 2015. It chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14.

Besides working in the TV industry, she has also worked in many movies in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu languages. The actor has also worked in some South Indian movies including Nenu Pelliki Ready, Thotti Gang, and Nuvvu Nenu, which was later remade as Yeh Dil in Hindi with Tusshar Kapoor.

