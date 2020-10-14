Pregnancy Outfits Worn By Actor Anita Hassanandani That Are Stylish Yet Comfy

Anita Hassanandani is one of India's most popular television actor. Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy are going to welcome their first baby together. The actor had successfully hidden her baby bump all this while. Anita, on her Instagram, has shared some interesting outfit ideas as to how she concealed her baby bump.

Anita Hassanandani’s outfit ideas to hide her baby bump

Anita Hassanandani, on her official Instagram handle, shared a string of photos in which she has said how she fooled her fans and followers by successfully hiding her baby bump. The photos are a collage of her uploaded photo against where her bump is visible. She captioned the photo, ‘Four times I managed to conceal my baby bump. Kinddaaa fooled you all!!! 😘🥰😍Swipe ➡️’.

In the first photo, Anita is seen wearing a metallic pink silk kurta which has long sleeves. The cuffs of the sleeves have silver intricate work on it. She has completed the look with round designer earrings. This is one of the most comfortable pregnancy outfits that Anita has worn. She is looking gorgeous in this avatar.

In the second photo, Anita is wearing a white and pink night suit. She has a bouquet of roses in her hands which he has used to hide her bump. With cute pigtails adorning her head, this is one of the comfiest pregnancy outfits Anita has sported.

In the third photo, Anita is wearing a casual blue shirt along with a pair of blue faded jeans. She has paired her outfit with big earrings and pink sports shoes. The shirt is an oversized one, which not is comfortable but also helps in free movements of arms. This is one of the actor's best pregnancy outfits so far.

In the fourth photo, Anita is wearing a light blue cotton kurta which white embroidery work on it. Anita looks absolutely stunning in the outfit. She completed the look with heavy oxidised earrings and bracelets. This is one of those pregnancy outfits that can be worn when attending a function and look chic and stylish.

Anita Hassanandani shared her pregnancy news with her fans and followers with a cute video that she uploaded on Instagram. The video was a compilation of the four major highlights of her relationship with long-term beau Rohit Reddy. The video garnered 4.2 million likes and 12.2k comments on the social media platform.

Anita Hassanandani is famous for her roles in Kkavyanjali and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Both these serials aired on Star Plus. The actor has also been a part of the Naagin franchise. She starred in the third and fourth season of the supernatural-thriller show.

Image courtesy- @anitahassanandani Instagram