Anita Hassanandani Shares Pictures Of Her 'Babymooniiversary' With Husband Rohit Reddy

Television actor Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, to share pictures of her 'Babymooniiversary' with her husband, Rohit Reddy. As Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy recently revealed that they are expecting their first child fans are super excited about the same. Today, the duo celebrated their wedding anniversary along with the babymoon and hence, Anita decided to name the album as 'Babymooniiversary'.

In the post, Anita went on to share pictures of her 'Babymooniiversary' with her husband. In the pictures, the actor can be seen striking different poses and is all smiles to the camera. In the first picture, the actor can be seen sitting on a bed and striking a stunning pose. One can notice the elaborate decoration in the background.

In the second picture, Anita and Rohit can be seen looking into each other’s eyes giving a candid pose to the camera. In the third picture, can be seen striking a similar pose compared to the first one.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen sporting a black and white polka dot dress. She completed her look with an elaborate piece of jewellery and opted for a sleek hairdo, well-done brows, and natural makeup. Rohit can be seen sporting a white printed t-shirt and a cap. And along with the pics, Anita also wrote, “Babymooniiversary ðŸ¥° In pics you’ll also find the biggest baby”. Take a look at the pictures below.

Seeing these adorable pictures, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post shared by the actor went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to praise the couple for their love for each other. While some went on to comment on the post with happy emojis. Take a look.

Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy Announce Pregnancy

On Saturday (October 10, 2020), Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram handle to announce about her pregnancy with husband Rohit Reddy in an adorable video. The actor wrote, 'Love you' using the hashtag 'Getting ready for Reddy' and tagged her hubby. The short video shows the journey of the couple from dating, marriage to pregnancy. Take a look.

