Rohit Shetty To Lash Out At Shivin Narang In 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'?

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is one of the most popular action reality show in the Indian television sphere and is witnessing some major drama with each passing episode. Reportedly, after contestant Tejaswi Prakash, host Rohit Shetty will now lose his calm on contestant Shivin Narang. According to media reports, Rohit Shetty will be seen getting furious at Shivin Narang in the upcoming episodes.

It all happened reportedly after a task wherein Shiving Narang was kept in a glass coffin with his hands and legs tied up along with some insects dropped all over him. The contestant, however, panicked at the sight of them and lifted one of his legs up. After performing the task, Shivin Narang also confessed before Rohit Shetty that he made a mistake of lifting his leg up.

Rohit Shetty lashed out at Shivin Narang at Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

The Beyhadh 2 actor also told Rohit Shetty that later he thought of keeping his leg down but did not do it as he thought it would have hurt the insects. Rohit Shetty then lost his cool on Shivin Narang and reprimanded him for his carelessness. Rohit Shetty also told him that if he had hurt the insects then he would have had to pay a fine and also would have been disqualified from the show.

Shivin Narang failed to do another task in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

The next task also had Shivin taking a lot of time to pull off the stunt and he was also not listening to the suggestions of his co-contestants. All the other contestants tried to encourage the Beyhadh 2 actor to complete the task but he just sat still on the chair. Rohit Shetty once again got angry at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant and accused him of disrespecting the show.

The host also asked Shivin to either complete the task or to quit it altogether. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant ended up aborting the task which disappointed Rohit Shetty. Rohit told Shivin that he did an extremely stupid thing.

