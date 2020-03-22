When Rohit Shetty Was Akshay Kumar’s Body-double Before He Became A Director

Director Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar have come together for the first time for their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty is known for his films like Golmaal, Singham, Chennai Express and more. Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar before Sooryavanshi also had a history as Rohit Shetty was the actor's body-double for a film back in the year 1994. Listed below are more details on Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar's special film.

Rohit Shetty was Akshay Kumar’s body-double in a 1994 film

Director Rohit Shetty before becoming a director was a body double for actor Akshay Kumar in the popular film, Suhaag. The 1994 film made quite some news back then. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma in prominent roles. Recently, on the popular The Kapil Sharma Show, Shetty also aced and imitated Akshay Kumar’s walk. The Sooryavanshi team on The Kapil Sharma Show gave their audience quite a laugh.

Recently, director Rohit Shetty also took to his Instagram handle to share the news of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi getting postponed from its original release date. The film was originally supposed to release on March 25, 2020, but had to be postponed. The director took the necessary steps to postpone the film's release due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The trailer of the film has been out for a while and has been well received by the masses. Sooryavanshi also stars actors Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and others. Currently, the film does not have a fixed release date, but it is expected to come to the cinemas as soon as issues regarding the current health scenario get better.

