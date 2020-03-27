Rohit Sharma Tells Yuzvendra Chahal That IPL Can Wait As India Battles The Deadly COVID-19

Rohit Sharma said that he is doing household chores which have also become his fitness routine as he is quarantined at home. Meanwhile, he also answered Yuzvendra Chahal's question of the upcoming edition of the IPL as well. For the safety and well-being of the citizens of India, PM Narendra Modi had imposed a 21-day total lockdown with effect from Wednesday, March 25 in order to tackle the infectious COVID-19.

'Let life get back to normal first': Rohit Sharma

During a recent interview with a news daily, Yuzi Chahal had asked Sharma about IPL 2020 to which the Indian limited-overs vice-captain replied by saying that the talks of the IPL can happen once India overcomes COVID-19. Rohit then added that everyone should first think about the country and the situation needs to get better first post which one can start talking about the IPL. The 'Hitman' further added that let life get back to normal first.

Chahal will be representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore who will be eager to win their first title while the stylish Indian opener would be leading the reigning champions Mumbai Indians as they not only look to retain their title but also win it for the record fifth time.

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

