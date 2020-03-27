Rohit Shetty Has A Special Gift For Contestant Tejasswi Prakash On 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'

The tenth season of Colors TV's highly watched show Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with a new theme altogether. The Simmba director Rohit Shetty has been hosting the show for years, and this season is no exception. Moreover, the theme of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is ‘Darr Ki University', wherein Shetty is the principal of the university and the contestants are its students.

The show, as always, has also managed to make it to the top 10 of the TRP charts. However, the highlight of this season so far has been Rohit Shetty and contestant Tejasswi Prakash's banter. According to the recent reports, Prakash will soon be receiving a special gift from Shetty in the show.

What will Rohit Shetty gift Tejasswi Prakash on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10?

Rohit Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash's fun banter has managed to win a lot of hearts across the country. However, if the reports of an online portal are to be believed, in the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Shetty will be gifting something special to Tejasswi. The fun fact about the gift is that the actor is not seen happy with the gift. The Golmaal director will reportedly hand over an abandoned species of rats to Tejasswi and will ask her to take care of them for an entire day.

Later in the show, Tejasswi will be seen taking care of it as guided by her mentor. She will also be seen struggling to take care of the abandoned species of rats, but will somehow manage to succeed at it. Meanwhile, not so long ago, Tejasswi Prakash was also spotted weeping in front of Rohit Shetty after her team members ditched her during the elimination round.

