Here're The Roles Played By Supriya Pathak That Were Loved By The Viewers

Supriya Pathak has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films and TV series. Her works has been given a positive response by most viewers across the country. Here are five roles played by the actor that left an impact.

Best roles played by Supriya Pathak

1. Wake Up Sid (2009)

Wake Up Sid was a drama film released in the year 2009. The film revolves around a young adult who tries to get his life together when he fails an exam. The film was directed by Ayan Mukherjee who also contributed to the story of the film. The film also stars Supriya Pathak as a concerned and loving mother. Her character was loved by the viewers. The film also stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

2. Delhi 6 (2009)

Delhi 6 was a drama film released in the year 2009. The plot of this film revolves around a place and a myth which has been believed for a long time. The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who also contributed to the story of the film. The film stars Supriya Pathak as the mother of the female lead. The film also stars actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, and Sonam Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film, however, did not do very well at the box office.

3. Khichdi: The Movie (2010)

Khichdi: The Movie was a comedy film that released in the year 2010. The film was the movie version of a famous TV serial with the same name. The story revolves around a hilarious conflict between two families. The film was written and directed by Aatish Kapadia. The film stars Supriya Pathak as Hansa. It also stars actors like Anang Desai and Rajeev Mehta in important roles.

4. Mausam (2011)

Mausam was a romantic film released in the year 2011. The film revolves around a couple and their unfortunate fate. The film was directed by Pankaj Kapur who also contributed to the script. It stars Supriya Pathak as Fatimah Bua. The film also stars actors like Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Anupam Kher in important roles. The film did not do well at the box office.

5. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was a romantic drama film released in the year 2013. The film revolves around the love story of two individuals whose families have been in bad terms with each other. The film is considered the Bollywood version of Romeo and Juliet. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who also contributed to the story. The film stars Supriya Pathak in a negative character. Her performance also got her an award. The film also stars actors like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in important roles.

