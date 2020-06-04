Ronit Roy In Financial Crisis Amid Lockdown; Says 'selling Things To Support 100 Families'

It is not a hidden fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc for the TV industry. With the shoot and the production shut, several members of the TV industry are faciing unemployment coupled with non-payment of the dues from their previous shows. This has also resulted in some TV actors taking the drastic step of suicide which has come out as a rude shock. Recently, actor Ronit Roy revealed in an interview with a publication about how amidst the financial crisis, he is struggling to support the 100 families who are completely dependant on him in the wake of the pandemic.

Ronit Roy said that he has not made money since January. He added that he had a small business running which was shut down from March once the lockdown was announced. Ronit Roy further said that whatever he had, he has been selling them to support the 100 families who he has pledged to support.

Ronit Roy went on to say that he is not a very rich man, but he is doing everything to help these families. The actor also took a dig at some production houses wherein he said that there are these production houses and channels which have these big lavish offices which are often visible from 2 km away from a highway. Ronit Roy said that in this crisis situation, they should help the people who are facing such a severe financial crisis.

On the 90 day payment cycle in the TV industry, Ronit Roy said that an actor gets a role after reading the contract, signs up for the 90 day payment cycle. Ronit Roy added that when an actor signs up for a 90 day payment cycle and later ends up having a problem with it, it is entirely the person who should be held accountable for it. Ronit Roy added that the actor should always say no for such terms while signing a contract if they are not okay with it. Having said that, the Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor also stressed the fact that the production houses should give their staff their rightful dues as everyone is undergoing some acute physical, mental and emotional stress due to the lockdown.

