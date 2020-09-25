Rrahul Sudhir Of 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Tests COVID-19 Positive; Shooting Stalled

TV actor Rrahul Sudhir has recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Due to this, the shooting of his current show, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, has been stalled. The makers of the show and Rrahul recently issued statements to announce his diagnosis. The actor has ensured everyone that he is under isolation, and all the required precautionary measures are being taken.

Rrahul Sudhir tests positive for COVID-19

Posting the show makers’ statement, Rrahul Sudhir wrote on Instagram, “Our TRP is 1.7 today. I can’t Thank you guys enough. This means so much to me personally and to my entire crew. Yes I am Covid19 Positive. The symptoms are mild. I am under home quarantine and have isolated myself from my family. Your love and support means so much to me. Please Stay Safe and Keep Watching Ishq Mein Marjawan On Colors at 7 PM” (sic).

Rrahul Sudhir’s fans and celebrity friends wished speedy recovery and good health for him in the comment section of the post. Sudhir’s fans also poured in wishes for the actor and told her to stay calm and stay safe. Take a look at how fans supported Rrahul Sudhir.

A look into Rrahul Sudhir’s Instagram post

A few days back, Rrahul Sudhir took to his Instagram handle to share a mirror selfie of himself. In the image, the actor can be seen in all-black attire. He captioned the picture by stating, “If You See Me In A Fight With A Bear...Pray For The Bear” ~ Kobe Bryant” (sic).

Many of his fans were left amazed, looking at the actor’s stunning picture. One of his fans commented, “Your acting is just so amazing it’s so realistic I actually don’t watch serials but once I was just going through all the channels and just saw immj and after seeing your acting I just started watching the serial I am literally in love with it . Lots of love to you, you are doing amazing “. Another user wrote, “Sizzling chemistry with riddhima.... #riansh”. Take a look at the post below:

About the show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is a romantic thriller TV series that premiered on July 13, 2020, on Colors TV. The show is a spiritual sequel to the series Ishq Mein Marjawan. Produced by Yash A Patnaik, the show features Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha in the lead roles.

