'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update September 24, 2020: Vansh Decides To Confess

The Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 episode that aired on September 24, 2020, starts with Vansh hugging Ridhima as she regains consciousness. Ridhima also hugs him back. After a few seconds, Vansh takes Ridhima to the room, and everyone thanks God for protecting Ridhima. Read on to know what happened in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

ALSO READ: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Sept 23: Vansh Saves Riddhima From Drowning

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update for September 24, 2020

As soon as Ridhima gains consciousness, Siya comments that Vansh is the best husband apart from being the best brother and says that he truly loves his wife. Vansh lifts Ridhima in his arms and takes her to the room. Angre stops Ishani and blames her for lending Ridhima money in this situation as this was the same suitcase that Dadi brought in her room and says she might have done this crucial thing as she also hates Ridhima. Ishani bashes him for pointing the finger at her and walks away.

On the other hand, Kabir is happy with his plan and chills with Anupriya who feels that their plan seems to fail as undoubtedly Vansh is falling for Ridhima and she is also falling for him. Kabir says that it’s impossible and walks away. In the room, a concerned Vansh wipes Ridhima with a towel. He asks Ridhima how she ended up in the suitcase. Ridhima recalls what happened and tells him that she banged her head against the wall and fell in the bag, falling unconscious.

On hearing this, Vansh asks how come every problem ends up hitting Ridhima only. Ridhima asks whether he thinks she did everything purposely. She even says that if she is so awful then why does he care for her so much. Vansh believes that he couldn’t answer her questions yesterday, and reveals that he has started falling for her. Meanwhile, Dadi enters and asks him to confess his feelings to Ridhima as life is so short, and they must be ruining their best moments by staying silent.

ALSO READ: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For September 16, 2020: Kabir Is Exposed

She reveals that she has seen in his eyes how much he cares for Ridhima, and that is what love is. Vansh agrees to confess his feelings to Ridhima. Later, Angre talks with Vansh about what happened. Vansh says that there is a third one who is creating all these problems and trying to harm his wife. He looks at Devraj and tells Angre that he got an email from Devraj who wants to associate with him. He doubts on Kabir and asks Angre to find out everything about him.

Meanwhile, Ishani complains about Angre to Aryan, who is busy playing video games. She says that she must stop this wedding as, she says, she shouldn't marry a servant. She offers Aryan a blank cheque in exchange for his help. Aryan says that she is insulting their brother-sister bond. But eventually, Aryan takes the cheque and agrees to help her. He even reveals that he will take revenge from Vansh for his insult too.

Later, Vansh talks with himself in the mirror and rehearses on how to confess his feelings. Meanwhile, Ridhima enters and gets ready for the function. He gives her his mother’s anklets and says that she has the right to wear them. He kneels and makes her wear the anklets. On the other hand, Ishani wonders where Aryan has gone and if he has even made a plan or not. Aryan comes with a bunch of white roses.

Aryan explains that at 7 pm, she should hide inside the basket of these flowers without anyone’s knowledge. He says that he has done all the 'setting'. After the function, flowers will be transferred out along with her. Ishani likes the idea and expresses her excitement. Anupriya comes to take Ishani for the function. After a while, Aryan announces the beginning of sangeet with the performance of the bride and groom.

Meanwhile, Vansh receives a call and leaves. After a few minutes, a message comes on Angre’s phone and Ridhima checks it, which is from the DSR official. The message reads as he is coming to meet him at 7 pm. Ridhima looks at Devraj and understands that DSR stands for Devraj Singh Rathore.

ALSO READ: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update September 21, 2020: Kabir Is In Disguise As Devraj

ALSO READ: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For September 22, 2020: Kabir's Ultimate Plan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.