'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Sept 23: Vansh Saves Riddhima From Drowning

The Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 episode that aired on September 23, 2020, starts as Ishani plans to show Angre his place and tries to add something in his haldi. Vansh comes over there and stops her. Ishani gets shocked and scared. Read ahead to know what happened ahead in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

Vansh remembers Riddhima telling him that not everything gets resolved with anger. Vansh thinks that he is Riddhima’s elder brother and if he explains to her nicely, then she will surely understand. He calmly asks Ishani to sit down and shows her pictures of Sunny with another girl. Vansh tells Ishani that he is her elder brother and will not compromise with her happiness. Vansh asks Ishani to have faith in him, as whatever he’s doing is good for her. Vansh asks her to get ready for haldi and leaves.

Vansh thinks that Ridhima was right as love is stronger than anger, and goes to look for Riddhima. Kabir is also searching for her. Vansh and Kabir bump into each other. Just as Vansh asks Kabir what he’s doing there, Kabir says that he came to check the decoration. Vansh says that today’s function is at the poolside and Kabir should check there. Kabir says his work is perfect and everything will be beyond Vansh’s expectation.

A servant is shown roaming around with a suitcase that has Riddhima in it. Just as someone calls him, he leaves the suitcase at the poolside. When Vansh is not able to find Riddhima he gets very tensed and says that she never goes anywhere without telling him. Kabir thinks that if he can’t find Riddhima, then his whole plan will get spoiled.

Just as the suitcase starts filling with water, Vansh stops and realizes that she could be in the suitcase. Vansh runs and jumps in the pool in order to save Riddhima. Vansh opens the bag inside the water and gets Riddhima out. Vansh tries to wake her up, but she doesn’t open her eyes.

Kabir thinks that his plan failed, but whatever happened is great. He thinks that Vansh’s desperation is saying that Vansh is in love with her and this love is very dangerous. Vansh won’t run away from Riddhima and soon will express his love to her. Vansh tries to give Riddhima CPR and finally, she regains her consciousness. He asks her if she is okay, and she slowly opens her eyes. Vansh hugs Riddhima and says “thank god”. Kabir is amazed.

