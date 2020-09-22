'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update September 21, 2020: Kabir Is In Disguise As Devraj

The episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 that aired on September 21, 2020, starts as Kabir is in disguise as Devraj and loosens the jhoomer’s chain. Just as Kabir says “all the best Riddhima” and the jhoomar is about to fall on her, Vansh sees it at the last moment and runs screaming. Read further ahead to know.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For September 14, 2020: Ridhhima Fights Death

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 sept 21 episode, Vansh jumps to grab the chain and saves Riddhima. Riddhima looks scared. Vansh asks her angrily about where she was lost and what would happen if he wasn’t paying attention. Riddhima lights the candles and both of them look at each other with love. Just as Riddhima burns her hand by mistake, Vansh grabs her hand and blows air on it. Anupriya tells Kabir that Vansh is coming closer to Riddhima just as he wanted, but Riddhima also seems to be getting closer to Vansh. Kabir asks Anupriya not to worry about it. Kabir says that he has provoked enough hatred in Riddhima against Vansh, and she’s just their pawn to win against Vansh.

Also Read | Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For Sept 15: Riddhima Is In Search Of The Murderer

Further in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Riddhima suddenly pulls her hand back and continues lighting up the candles. Just as she’s about to get burned again, Vansh asks if she cares about her life or not. She asks him about why he always saves her. Riddhima says that until last week he wanted to kill her and now he wants to save her life. Vansh says that he is not able to understand himself, and he says that Riddhima has just gotten used to giving complicated answers to simple questions. Vansh says that maybe he just shouldn’t have saved her. He fixes the jhoomer and leaves in anger. Just as Riddhima wonders how the jhoomer fell down, she realises that Devraj was working over there.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For September 16, 2020: Kabir Is Exposed

Vansh is very furious at Aryan and tells him that the deal made by Aryan can send them to jail. Vansh says that he has been ignoring his mistakes all this time, but not anymore. Rudra tells Vansh that Aryan is his younger brother, and in businesses bad deals can happen. He has taken the responsibility to run a business and also take care of his younger brother. Just as Rudra asks Vansh that if Riddhima was in Aryan’s place today, would he have said the same thing, Vansh becomes thoughtful. He thinks how he keeps forgetting that Riddhima is a part of his life where there is a threat to every step. Vansh thinks that he must keep Riddhima away from him.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update September 17, 2020: Mrs D'Souza Gets Kidnapped?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.