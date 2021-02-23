Rubina Dilaik Reveals The Craziest Thing She Did For Hubby Abhinav Shukla; Find Out!

When Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla featured on a recently concluded reality show, they revealed that they had decided on separation before they entered the show. However, with time, their bonding improved during the course of the reality show and compelled them to rebuild their relationship. After the show ended, Rubina opened up about the crazy things she has done for Abhinav, and the craziest one out of them involved her stalking him.

Rubina reveals the craziest thing she has done for husband Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik got candid with Bollywood Hungama and told the portal that there are many crazy things she has done for Abhinav Shukla. She went on to reveal that however, the craziest thing out of all has to be where she pretended to bump into him by accident. The actor told the media portal that she stalked him for hours to know exactly where he will be and then pretended to bump into him “accidentally”.

Rubina Dalaik won a recently concluded reality TV show and Abhinav had planned a surprise for her at her house. Abhinav regarded Rubina as the "boss lady" and even threw a party in her honour. The actor took to her social media handle and posted a video of the same, check it out below.

Rubina Dilaik's husband plans a surprise for him

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in 2018. However, as per reports, the two had decided on separation and even wanted a divorce. But after spending time on the reality show together, they decided to give their relationship another chance and do everything to revive it.

Rubina Dilaik’s net worth

Rubina Dilaik has been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade. As of today, Rubina Dilaik’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million dollars, as per networthexposed.com. While converting it to Indian rupees, Rubina Dilaik’s net worth is over ₹14 crore.

