'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Actor Rubina Dilaik’s B'day Will Make Fans Miss Outdoors

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Rubina Dilaik has been spending her lockdown in the lap of nature, in her hometown. The actor often shares some lovely pictures on her social media of herself exploring the picturesque hills and mountains. The actor recently also rung in her 33rd birthday yesterday, on August 26, 2020, which truly looked like a memorable affair.

Also Read: Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update For Aug 24: Virat Kidnaps Heer

Rubina Dilaik's birthday was an outdoor affair

It seems that her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla went on to make the day special for her and also gave a glimpse of his wife's beautiful outdoor birthday celebration. The picture shared by Abhinav on his social media of the same showed the celebration taking place in an open park kind of a place, under the clear blue sky. A huge 'Happy Birthday' balloon had been strung across the trees in the spot. But what was unmissable was the place was adorned with several pink and white balloons which looked like a visual delight.

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update August 17: Soham Finds Out About Heer's Truth

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's cozy picnic

Furthermore, one can see some mats along with a blue tent and some picnic cartels which suggest that the couple along with their friends also had a cozy picnic after the same. In the middle of the picture, Rubina can be seen hugging Abhinav. The birthday girl can be seen donning a light blue kurta and flared pants. He captioned the picture stating, 'Ruby Ka Outdoor Birthday.' Take a look at the post.

Also Read: Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 29: Heer Decides To Start A New Life

Meanwhile, there were also rumours that Rubina along with her husband would also be participating in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 10. The Chotti Bahu actor spoke to News 18 about the same wherein she revealed that neither she nor Abhinav has been approached to participate in the show till now. Rubina further rubbished all the rumors regarding the same as she stated that they have not received any request from the makers of the show to participate in the upcoming season. This may upset their fans of the couple who wished to see them shake a leg on the show. The actor was last seen in the show, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki opposite Vivian D'sena and Kamya Punjabi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.