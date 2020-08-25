Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update For Aug 24: Virat Kidnaps Heer

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, both play the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for August 24, 2020.

ALSO READ| 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update August 17: Soham Finds Out About Heer's Truth

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 24 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Heer entering the college with eunuchs and surprising all. Isha is happy to see her while Virat gets panicked. Heer says that it doesn't matter that all students support Virat as she has the support of all the eunuchs in the town, that is why she brought them there. Jharana tells Heer that kinnars can't work with them in college. Meanwhile, Heer had also brought a reporter with her to help her incase her collegemates or the college authorities stop the kinnars from work for the NGO at their college.

The college secretary comes and tells Heer that kinnars can't work here, to which the reporter cross-questions them, and in pressure, the college authority allows the eunuchs to work with Heer for the NGO. This shocks Virat and Jharana. Heer goes to Virat and tells them that he is defeated now and that he should change his name as he promised. To which Heer suggests that he should change his name to 'Joru ka Gulam'. Virat gets angry and tells Heer that she shouldn't get so happy. But Heer says that she has won the challenge that she took with him and that is why she is entitled to be happy.

ALSO READ| 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Aug 18: Soham Shoots Heer

At Virat's home, Gurminder is seen worshipping Daljeet as directed by her elders at the house. Daljeet feels guilty seeing this but he doesn't do anything to stop this. Gurminder goes to her room and throws her aarti plate on the ground in anger. Meanwhile, Virat and Mallika have a tiff where Mallika stops Virat from telling everyone about Heer's secrets. Virat tells Mallika to keep Heer away from her. Virat and Mallika continue arguing where Virat confesses that he loved Heer but she turned out to be a eunuch and he feels devastated. Mallika tells Virat that even if he tells Heer that she is a eunuch, it won't cause any happiness to him.

Soham starts a conversation at home where he says that Ravi was married twice but his relationships weren't successful. However, Sindhu is married once and her husband also turned out to be fine. So Sindhu should return back to her in-laws. Preeto and Harak disagree with this decision. Meanwhile, Virat kidnaps Heer and the episode ends here.

ALSO READ| 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Aug 19: Soham Plans His Revenge

ALSO READ| Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update For Aug 20: Soham Plans To Sell Heer

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.