'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 29: Heer Decides To Start A New Life

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial earlier featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Now the similar storyline is being depicted by a younger generation with many twists. It features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh, and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, who play the lead romantic roles in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for July 29, 2020.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki July 29 episode

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Preeti telling Heer about what true love is giving an example of her son Harman and his love for his wife Soumya. He didn’t leave Soumya even after knowing that she is a kinnar and stayed by her side till his last breath. She adds that if Virat can leave her after knowing about Soumya’s truth then it is not true love and she shouldn’t consider taking her life because of that.

This makes Heer remember Soumya and she starts thinking about the old times and reminiscing how much love she received from Soumya. Just then Rohan asks Soumya whether she feels like going back to Virat after hearing all this. Heer realises that they are right and the fact that Virat was just using Soumya’s name as an excuse to break the marriage with her and was indeed just using this matter as his revenge against the family.

Meanwhile, Virat visits a temple and talks to god stating that he feels disgusted that he loved a kinnar after all. Heer then apologises to all and tells Preeti that she didn’t know about Virat’s true intentions until now. However, she pledges to not hurt her family anymore and swears that she will listen to their advice from now on. Virat thinks to himself that after all, it was good that the marriage never happened and no one came to know about this matter, else everyone would have known that he was about to marry a kinnar. He reminisces how he married Heer in the temple and starts picturising her as a kinnar who was present in the temple. He gets ousted from the temple and starts fighting with the kinnar who told him to get out of the temple. He causes a scene which makes the people nearby throw stones on Virat, the kinnars then run away after cursing Virat.

At Virat’s house, Virat’s mother is seen taunting Gurmindr. Parmeet also tells her that if she didn’t give birth to a kid soon, she would make Daljeet marry a second time. On the other hand, at Heer’s house, Heer gets shocked seeing all of Soumya’s belongings scattered on the floor. Soham says that he is throwing her things out of the house. They argue when Heer tries to tell Soham that her marriage wasn’t ruined because of Soumya, but it was indeed Virat’s fault. Preeti watches them argue and thinks how will Soham react after knowing Heer’s truth.

