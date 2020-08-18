'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update August 17: Soham Finds Out About Heer's Truth

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial earlier featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Now a similar storyline is being depicted by a younger generation with many twists. It features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for August 17, 2020.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 17 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Jharana and Heer start dancing along with Virat during the Janmashtami festival at Harak's house. After a while, Preeto asks everyone to come and assemble for the puja. Shanno, Harak Singh, Mahi, and Soham assemble there. Preeto starts with Harak, meanwhile Gurwinder and Daljeet start puja at their home. Everyone starts dancing and having a celebration then.

Meanwhile, Mahi looks at Heer and picturises her as a 'kinnar' dancing. Heer calls Mahi to dance but she refuses and goes back to her room. Preeto tells Heer to stay back as she will go and check up on Mahi and ask why she suddenly went out of the party. Preeto then asks Mahi about what happened to her. At the same time, Shano finds the perfect opportunity and takes Soham out from the party so that he could listen to the conversation between Preeto and Mahi.

Mahi tells Preeto that she is doing a tamasha that is why she doesn't want to go and attend the party. Mahi accuses Preeto of not sending Heer to her world and instead she insisted on keeping her at the house itself. Pretto tells Mahi to stop talking nonsense as Heer is happy now. Mahi then shouts at Preeto telling that she won't forcibly go and dance with her kinnar granddaughter. Soham hears all this and gets shocked to know about Heer's identity.

Preeto tells her to keep silent but Mahi refuses and says that she has shut her mouth and kept Heer's identity a secret for 20 years but she won't do it anymore. Mahi says that she is ashamed to call Heer as her daughter, as she can't be anyone's sister or granddaughter. She accuses Preeto of having fooled Soham in finding Heer's actual identity by using the policeman as well. Soham listens to all this and is shocked to know that the person he thought to be his sister is a eunuch. He cries after knowing about Heer's actual identity.

