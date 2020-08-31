Rupal Patel Clears Air Around Returning As Kokilaben On 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'

Rupal Patel has become quite the internet sensation, courtesy her trending dialogue-rap song composed by musician Yashraj Mukhate. The viral track has the lyrics made up of entirely Rupal's dialogues from a confrontational scene involving Rashi and Gopi essayed by Rucha Hasnabis and Gia Manek. Recently, Rupal cleared the air around her returning as her iconic character, Kokila Ben in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

Rupal Patel on returning to Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said that she is currently busy with the show, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and cannot devote her time to two shows at a time. She also clarified that she has not been approached by the makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya for the second season of the show. But the actor stated that her good wishes will always be with the entire team of the show. This may disappoint some fans who wanted the actor to be back as Kokila on the popular show. Rupal's viral 'Woh Rashi Thi' track once again had created a huge buzz around the show.

Rupal is currently seen as Meenakshi Rajvansh in the show, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. She essays the role of Shaheer Sheikh's on-screen mother on the show. The show also stars Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam in pivotal roles. She was also seen in the supernatural show, Manmohini before this.

Disha Patani enacts Rupal Patel's viral track

Meanwhile, Rupal's dialogue-track from Saath Nibhana Saathiya has created quite a rage amongst the netizens. Bollywood actor Disha Patani has also seemed to be enamored by the track and she showcased her rendition of the same along with her pet dogs Goku and Bella. The actor could be seen lip-sync-ing on the track in her own whacky manner.

The MS Dhoni actor recently took to Instagram to share the adorable video of herself dubbing to the ‘Wo Rashi Thi’ rap song. In the video posted, the actor can be seen dubbing for Kokilaben’s part in the song created by composer Yashraj Mukhate. She has also included her two pet dogs, Goku and Bella, who seem to play a pivotal role in the dubbed video. Take a look at the video.

