Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kokilaben Aka Rupal Patel Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Photo

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben has become quite the meme sensation once again after a song made up of her dialogues from the popular show has left everyone in splits. Recently, a throwback picture of the actor from her younger days has been going viral on social media. The picture may leave all the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fans wide-eyed as the actor looks unrecognizable in her 'non-Kokila' avatar.

Rupal Patel's unseen monochrome picture

Talking about the picture which was shared by one of the fan clubs of the actor, Rupal can be seen posing for a close-up monochrome frame. The actor can be seen sporting a lovely smile along with her curly locks. Fans were quick to give out some lovely reactions to the picture.

Some of the fans also took a hilarious dig at her now-viral song and asked questions on the comments section like, 'Rasode Main Kaun Tha'. Take a look at the unseen picture of the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor.

Rupal Patel on her viral rap song

Recently, Rupal also spoke to Bollywood Life about her song which has gone viral on social media. The track has been composed by musician Yashraj Mukhate and is made up of her character's confrontational conversation with Gopi Bahu and Raashi which were essayed by Gia Manek and Rucha Hasnabis respectively. Talking about the same, the actor revealed that her sister-in-law had sent her a message about the song. She added that her co-actor Rhea Sharma went on to send her the video of the viral rap song.

The Manmohini actor went on to say how she was surprised and shocked at first seeing the track. The actor added that she was perplexed on how Yashraj managed to get the video as she never sang on the show. She then revealed that she realized later that it was a rap song that was entirely created using her dialogues.

The actor said that she went on to love it so much that she asked a few of her friends for Yashraj's number. Rupal revealed to have spoken to him and expressed her gratitude for the same. Apart from the rap song, many videos and memes from the netizens have been inspired by her character's dialogues and mannerisms from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

