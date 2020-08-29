Kokilaben Meme And Other Templates That Were All Over The Internet This Week

Fresh meme templates have been coming up more frequently after the Coronavirus lockdown has been implemented. Netizens have been getting quite creative with their meme game while being settled at home. This week, Kokilaben and Leonardo DiCaprio, amongst others, ruled the internet as multiple templates were made using their snips. Here are the most famous mems of this week.

Best memes this week

1. Kokilaben meme

Kokilaben went viral early this week after musician Yashraj Mukhate made a musical version of a dialogue exchange from the serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The video was quick to go viral while statements and questions like ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ and ‘Wo Rashi Thi’ were being repeatedly used in various memes. The video created a chain that went strong until the end of this week.

2. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that their pregnancy recently. They posted a couple-picture which went viral on social media within minutes. The picture was taken up by a number of meme pages and hilarious pieces started surfacing all over the internet. The meme template is one of the most viral one this week.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

after hardik pandya quick shot, virat kohli fans got some good news pic.twitter.com/5w7hCF7uqM — Awaara (@AwaaraSatyam) August 27, 2020

3. Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer has been an epitome of memes for quite some time now. This time, the memes have been about bidding farewell to the browsing app. The company announced that they will be pulling the plug on Internet Explorer in August 2021 and this sparked a meme fest on the internet. Memers have also been using emotional quotations to say goodbye.

The company has said that it will end support for Internet Explorer from August 17, 2021, onwards. This means that after August 17, 2021, the browser will stop working on Microsoft products such as Office 365, Outlook, and others #InternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/0MVibRM6x3 — Mudassar WaHaB (@mudassar_wahab) August 21, 2020

4. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio inspired memes have been common this week. A particular snip of the actor from the film Django Unchained has been doing the rounds as a meme template. The picture features him giving out a quirky laugh while he holds a glass of wine in one hand. Have a look at the expression here.

5. YouTube playlist

This has been another one of the memes that started early this week. In this set of memes, YouTube videos are taken with the nametag while the image is changed to something related but funny. This meme template is also being used by various companies as a promotional activity. Have a look at an example here.

Image Courtesy: Yashraj Mukhate and Virat Kohli Instagram

