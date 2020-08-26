Kokilaben Knew 'Wo Rashi Thi' Before Asking Gopi Bahu About Cooker Blast, Here's Proof

Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been the talk of the town ever since the ‘Wo Rashi Thi’ song was released by musician Yashraj Mukhate. Most people have been wondering how and why Rashi took the chickpeas or channe out of the cooker and what led to Kokilaben’s outrageous encounter. According to the plot of the Star Plus serial, Kokilaben already knew Rashi was the one responsible for the pressure cooker incident that happened on the previous day.

Kokilaben knew Rashi was the one to blame

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap song has been all over the internet ever since it was dropped by Yashraj Mukhate. The song raised quite a few questions about why an empty cooker was on the gas stove and what made Kokilaben yell at her daughter-in-law with such rage. According to the 69th episode of Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Kokilaben already discovered who the culprit behind the kitchen mishap was.

In the episode, the aftermath of the cooker mishap has been unfolding in the Modi household. Gopi Bahu was the one to cook the chickpeas or channe and hence everyone in the house believes that she was the one who left the empty cooker on the stove, leading to the cooker burst. However, Kokilaben is sceptical about the series of events and hence decides to hunt for more clues in the kitchen. She also vividly remembers that Gopu Bahu had put the channe in the cooker in front of her before she left the kitchen to take a bath. She also realises how the gas burner was on simmer mode but mysteriously the cooker blasted after the tenth whistle.

Kokilaben decides to look for a clue, following her gut feeling and analysis. To her surprise, she finds wet channe behind the dustbin which originally Rashi had taken out to put Gopi Bahu in a tricky spot. Kokilaben realises what went down in the kitchen and hence confronts her two daughters-in-law to bring out the true culprit. Have a look at the Saath Nibhana Saathiya video here.

Musician Yashraj Mukhate gave a musical twist to a dramatic Saath Nibhana Saathiya scene where Kokilaben was furious about the missing channe from the cooker. In the scene, Kokilaben exposes Rashi in front of the entire family and declares Gopi Bahu innocent.

The dialogue exchange between Rashi, Gopi, and Kokilaben was turned into a rap song which went viral across social media platforms. The catchy tune has been receiving love from a number of celebrities across the country. Have a look at the video here.

